Hello, world.

Thanks for your interest in IBM Plex, IBM’s new corporate type family. We welcome your feedback and contributions to this project. IBM Plex is open source, and should be used by IBMers for all typographical situations, replacing Helvetica Neue, whenever possible.

For all typeface lovers, download IBM Plex here.

View the up-to-date typography guidelines on the Carbon Design System, IBM’s ever-evolving documentation site for design assets. Plex is one of many elements on Carbon, which also includes iconography, color, components. etc.

This type family is licensed under the terms of The SIL Open Font License version 1.1 - 26 February 2007.